Remembering versatile musician Andre Previn

Judy Woodruff:

Finally tonight, we remember the life of versatile conductor, composer and performer Andre Previn.

He played jazz with some of the greats, including Ella Fitzgerald and Benny Carter. And he won Oscars for composing, conducting or performing music in films such as "Gigi," "My Fair Lady," and "Porgy and Bess."

Previn became well-known too as the director of some of the world's leading orchestras, including the London Symphony. He was married five times, including to Mia Farrow. He won 11 Grammys and many other honors.

Here he is in 1976 both conducting and performing Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 17.

(MUSIC)