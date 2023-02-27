Renewed wave of violence between Palestinians and Israelis breaks out in West Bank

Amna Nawaz:

The renewed wave of violence and vengeance between Israelis and Palestinians continued today, as a Palestinian gunman killed a motorist near the city of Jericho on the occupied West Bank.

The U.S. ambassador to Israel said the victim was an American, though the man has yet to be identified. The killing comes amid intensified conflict in Nablus and the town of Hawara also on the West Bank.

It is a dark new chapter in an old conflict, punctuated by the worst violence in decades. Overnight, Israeli settlers rampaged through the Palestinian town of Hawara, torching dozens of homes and cars. Daylight revealed the extent of the damage, blackened buildings and burnt-out vehicles.