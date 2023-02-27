Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Monday on the NewsHour, hundreds more troops are deployed to the West Bank after a new wave of violence between Palestinians and Israelis. Crime is the top issue for many voters in Chicago's mayoral race, setting up a tough reelection bid for incumbent Lori Lightfoot. Plus, an Alabama artist works to correct the historical narrative around the beginnings of gynecology.
Support Provided By:
Learn more