Rep. Escobar on immigration, inflation and key issues addressed by Build Back Better bill

Rep. Veronica Escobar:

You know, I think, Judy, we have got to look at what they have done over the course of the last several months.

Every piece of legislation that we have delivered for the American public, they will vote against it on Capitol Hill, and then they will go into their districts and try to take credit for it.

I have absolutely no doubt that, as these provisions begin to continue to boost our economy and uplift American families, these very same Republicans are going to be doing everything they can to try to take credit for the work that we did and the work that we had to do on our own because they were MIA.

They prefer to focus on very divisive issues. They are fetishizing violence, as Paul Gosar has. They are pushing xenophobia as hard as they can. We're hard at work. And we're not going to let them take credit for the work that we did.

We would love their votes of support. We would love for them to join us in supporting this, and then they can help take credit. But I think you're going to see that, as this benefits their constituents, they're going to be singing a different tune.