With House on the cusp of passing Build Back Better bill, big Senate fight expected

Lisa Desjardins:

Two things the House of Representatives was waiting for.

One was what is called a privileged scrub by the Senate to make sure that this bill just passes the entry requirements, essentially, for the reconciliation budget process that's needed in the Senate, so that it can get through with just 50 votes. It has done that.

The second thing that the House was waiting for was the cost of this bill. The estimate from the Congressional Budget Office just came in minutes ago, Judy. Let me tell you what the Congressional Budget Office found, that the total spending in this bill is $1.7 trillion. That's about what we expected, however, something that we did not necessarily expect, that the bill would add $367 billion to the deficit.

That is something that I think you could expect Republicans to talk about in coming days.

Now, there are some highlights from what CBO found. Some of the bigger issues, some of the bigger chunks of this, child care, pre-K universal, that's about $382 billion worth of this bill. Also, another big-ticket item, Medicaid expansion, $167 billion. Both of those items, Judy, among those in this bill that would affect hundreds of millions of people in this country.

As you heard, both parties agree this bill would be transformational. They just disagree over whether that would be good or bad for this country.