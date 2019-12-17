Rep. Jason Crow on putting politics aside when it comes to impeaching Trump

Judy Woodruff:

And now Representative Jason Crow from the suburbs of Denver, Colorado, is one of a number of Democrats from competitive districts that his party is fighting to hold onto in next year's elections.

In fact, prior to Crow, the district had elected only Republicans to Congress since the 1980s, when it was first drawn. Representative Crow announced over the weekend that he supports both articles of impeachment against President Trump.

And he joins us now from Capitol Hill.

Congressman, thank you very much for being with us.

Was this a hard decision for you?