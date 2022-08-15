Rep. Liz Cheney faces steep opposition in Wyoming’s primary after becoming a Trump critic

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Laura Barrón-López
Matt Loffman
Ian Couzens
Seven of the Republican House members who voted to impeach former President Trump have already retired or lost their primary races. There has not been a more vocal GOP critic of Trump than Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, and she is now facing an uphill battle to retain her seat in Congress. Laura Barrón-López traveled to Wyoming to speak with voters ahead of Tuesday's primary election.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
Matt Loffman is the PBS NewsHour's Deputy Senior Politics Producer
