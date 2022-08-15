August 15, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, women in Afghanistan struggle for basic rights under the brutal Taliban government a year after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal. Then, Rep. Liz Cheney faces steep opposition in Wyoming's Republican primary after becoming a vocal critic of former President Trump. Plus, we examine what precautions Americans should take after the CDC loosens its safety recommendations for COVID.

