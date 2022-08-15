Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Monday on the NewsHour, women in Afghanistan struggle for basic rights under the brutal Taliban government a year after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal. Then, Rep. Liz Cheney faces steep opposition in Wyoming's Republican primary after becoming a vocal critic of former President Trump. Plus, we examine what precautions Americans should take after the CDC loosens its safety recommendations for COVID.
