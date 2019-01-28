Rep says ‘it’s possible’ Democrats would support more than $5.7 billion on border security

Amna Nawaz:

The government is open again, but lawmakers are up against a three-week deadline to come up with a border security plan. If President Trump doesn't like the deal, he has not ruled out another shutdown or declaring a national emergency.

A bipartisan group of 17 legislators will meet for the first time on Wednesday.

Congressman Democrat Pete Aguilar of California is on that committee, and joins me now.

Congressman Aguilar, thanks for making the time.

The president over the weekend expressed some skepticism that you and your colleagues will come up with a plan that he will actually sign. What is your plan to make sure whatever you put before him does get signed, and we don't end up in another shutdown?