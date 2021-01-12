Rep. Tom Reed on President Trump’s future in the Republican Party

Judy Woodruff:

So, as you just are hearing, Democrats are nearly unanimous in their decision to impeach President Trump a second time.

The question is, what about Republicans?

Congressman Tom Reed of New York is, among other things, the co-chair of the Problems Solvers Caucus, and he joins me now.

Congressman Reed, thank you very much for joining us.

Where do things stand right now? We are hearing there are at least two Republican House members who say they will vote to impeach, Congressman Katko of New York, Congresswoman Cheney of Wyoming, and I'm hearing — and, of course, Congressman Kinzinger, who had already said he would vote to impeach.

Where are you on this?