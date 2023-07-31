Republican challengers struggle in primary polls despite Trump’s legal troubles

Geoff Bennett:

So far, former President Donald Trump's growing legal troubles do not appear to be putting a dent in his support among Republican voters.

The latest polling shows the former president maintaining his stranglehold over the GOP, and there's scant evidence that any of his challengers will be able to loosen his grip on the nomination, even as he faces criminal charges.

Former President Donald Trump is trouncing his 2024 Republican rivals, according to a new New York Times/Siena College poll, holding a massive 37 percentage-point lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the GOP presidential field, the results underscoring Mr. Trump's iron grip on the Republican electorate, even as he faces multiple criminal and civil legal cases.

Donald Trump, Former President of the United States: Thank you very much, Erie.