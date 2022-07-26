Republican divide widens as Trump, Pence take divergent paths

Sarah Longwell, Founder, The Republican Accountability Project:

Well, the there's no doubt it's these kitchen table issues that you guys were talking about earlier in the program.

It's gas prices. It's inflation. To some degree, it's also immigration. But those are the things — and, honestly, it's not just Republican voters. I mean, the economy is the dominant issue that I hear from voters across the political spectrum.

But one of the things that voters are less interested in is a lot of the sort of relitigation of 2020 and Donald Trump's grievance. Even with Republican voters who tend to agree with him or did suspect that there was something fishy about the 2020 election, they do want to be looking forward.

And I think Donald Trump runs the risk of that message getting a little bit old. I have done nine focus groups since the January 6 hearings. And one of the things that's really changed from prior to the hearings is that GOP voters, Trump voters are starting to worry that he is not as electable as potentially some other candidates might be.

And I think — I think it's not that the January 6 hearings have broken through, so much as they're seeping in and there's starting to be concerned among these voters that Trump might not be able to win. And these Republican voters are very interested in winning.

They think that there's a lot wrong with the economy and with Joe Biden. And so they do want to be looking forward, as Mike Pence said. However, unfortunately for Mike Pence, they are not looking forward toward candidates like him.

As far as these voters are concerned, Mike Pence is the establishment. They use very negative terminology to talk about him. They call him a RINO. They call him a traitor. They are much more interested in candidates that are in Trump's mold from that sort of — they describe it as the America first wing of the party.

And so somebody like a Ron DeSantis, who they see as kind of a Trump fighter, but without the baggage, tends to be more where they're headed.