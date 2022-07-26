Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Tuesday on the NewsHour, economists voice opposition to the Federal Reserve potentially risking recession by raising interest rates to combat rising prices. Then, Ukraine deploys western weapons to slow Russia's advance as Moscow uses long-range strikes. Plus, Sen. Tammy Baldwin discusses a bill being considered to codify the federal right to same-sex marriage amid fears of Supreme Court actions.
