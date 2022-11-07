Republican groups file legal challenges to voting process before Election Day

William Brangham:

That's right, Judy.

More than 100 legal challenges have been filed in battleground states. They take issue with how votes are being cast and which ballots get counted. The lawsuits threaten to slow down the final vote counts and the certification of some results in key races.

For more on what this all means for the midterms, I'm joined again by election law expert Rick Hasen. He's the director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at UCLA's Law School.

Rick Hasen, thanks so much for being back here.

One of the sort of set of lawsuits that have been filed are around mail-in and absentee ballots and when those get counted and which ones get counted. Can you explain what's going on there? Who's filing those suits? And what are they arguing?

Rick Hasen, UCLA School of Law: So, you're right that a lot of the lawsuits involve mail-in balloting, in part because we saw this huge uptick in mail-in balloting during the 2020 election because of the pandemic.

And lots of states really had to ramp up, and there were questions about procedures that were going to be followed. Some of those questions have been answered. Some of them haven't. But one of the things that happened in 2020 was that Donald Trump cast aspersions on vote by mail, claim that it was the way towards fraud.

And so we have seen Republicans filing lawsuits trying to challenge certain kinds of absentee ballots or procedures. One big case is in Pennsylvania over what happens when someone sends in a timely ballot, it arrives on time, but there's no date on it.

So we're seeing these kinds of lawsuits. We're also seeing voting rights lawyers and Democrats suing over the uncertainty of certain rules as well. We just had a ruling this afternoon in Georgia where some voters in Cobb County, Georgia, had not received their absentee ballots, and a judge has issued an emergency order to make sure they have a way to be able to vote on Election Day.