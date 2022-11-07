Candidates make closing arguments to voters as control of Congress hangs in balance

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, I think, to Democrats' three points, Republican certainly have three points as well.

And I think our viewers won't be surprised what's at the top of their message, the message they have had this entire election, inflation and the economy. They are driving that home still. But, to that, I think we're seeing them ramp up especially on crime and the idea that crime, especially in cities where there are many Democratic voters, that they would like to stay home, and suburban women outside those cities who they are hoping to bring into the Republican fold.

Those are messages we see a lot from Republicans right now, and one more. We're seeing some Republicans, to all of these negative ads, throw in something more human. For example, Senator Ron Johnson in Wisconsin has an ad now where he's raking leaves, very — in contrast to sort of the tone we have seen for most of this campaign.

So one of these ads that displays this is something I have been looking at it from Lee Zeldin, the Republican gubernatorial candidate in New York hoping to regain the governor's mansion there. Look at this ad. He's showing his children. first of all. That's him as a human. And then this had pivots from his children to crime.

Now, there was a shooting in front of his house in the last month. And he's trying to make that connection while using his family to make that point.

One other thing Republicans are running on, Judy, the answer to the democracy question for Republicans — for Democrats. They're talking about nationalism. They're trying to say that the kind of fabric of the country is at stake.