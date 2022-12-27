Republican Rep.-elect George Santos admits to lying about his credentials

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, let me take you to Long Island. That's where he won this seat. It was an open and competitive seat.

George Santos is 34 years old, and he is someone who actually our viewers may be familiar with, because he made history as the first Republican who will enter Congress as an openly gay person. Now, as part of his campaign, he made several claims about his life history.

And let's look at what he has claimed and what he is now admitting, in part, are not true. First of all, he claimed that he worked for Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. He says that is not true. He now says he had a — worked at a firm that worked with them. He also claimed that he graduated from Baruch College. He never graduated from college at all, he now says.

He also claims to be a businessman, a successful businessman, owning 17 properties, now says he does not own any property. And, for the time being, he is actually living with his sister.

Now, how does he explain all of this? He has been doing interviews with local media. He says these were embellishments. He says this is a part of media culture. There's a bit of gymnastic logic here. But, in this interview, he pointed to The New York Times, for example, as calling a job that he had as a customer service rep an odd job.

Here's what he said.

George Santos (R), New York Congressman-Elect: For The New York Times to diminish it and call it an odd job just shows you the type of preconceived notion that people give to people who work hard, right?

So that's where I probably felt, in a sense, the need to not share that and the need to embellish a little bit my resume, which I regret. Regrettably. And, in hindsight — in hindsight, vision is always 20/20.