Republicans push more measures targeting transgender people

Geoff Bennett:

State and federal lawmakers today moved on several measures affecting young transgender people. North Dakota's governor signed a bill banding — banning gender-affirming treatment, including hormones, for anyone under the age of 18.

Meantime, the Democratic governor of Kansas vetoed a bill that would have done the same and imposed bathroom restrictions. And, in Washington, House Republicans passed a ban on transgender girls playing in women's sports in school. Senate Democrats are expected to block that from becoming law.

Congressional correspondent Lisa Desjardins reports on the politics at play.