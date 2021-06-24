Rescue efforts ‘in full force’ after Surfside building collapse, Mayor Burkett says

John Yang:

Chaos early this morning in Miami-Dade County when part of a 12-story condo building suddenly collapsed. It happened around 1:30 a.m. in Surfside, Florida.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene to search for people trapped in the rubble. The catastrophic destruction became more apparent as daylight broke. This is what part of the building looked like before, housing about half of the building's 130 units, now just a pile of rubble.

Charles Burkett, Mayor of Surfside, Florida: The building has literally pancaked. There's just feet in between stories where there were 10 feet. That is heartbreaking because it doesn't mean to me that we're going to be as successful as we would want to be to find people alive.