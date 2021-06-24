What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

June 24, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour, President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators agree on a $953 billion plan to update U.S. infrastructure. Then, at least 99 people are missing after a building crumbles in Surfside, Florida. The pandemic causes the largest drop in life expectancy since World War II. And, the growing national controversy over teaching critical race theory in public schools.

