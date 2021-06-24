Thursday on the NewsHour, President Joe Biden and a bipartisan group of senators agree on a $953 billion plan to update U.S. infrastructure. Then, at least 99 people are missing after a building crumbles in Surfside, Florida. The pandemic causes the largest drop in life expectancy since World War II. And, the growing national controversy over teaching critical race theory in public schools.
Understanding the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the fight for reconciliation9 min
Psaki defends new infrastructure deal: ‘Compromise is not a dirty word’5 min
Bipartisan infrastructure deal shows ‘America’s leadership is back,’ Sen. Warner says7 min
Rescue efforts ‘in full force’ after Surfside building collapse, Mayor Burkett says6 min
News Wrap: Pelosi announces select committee to investigate Jan. 6 attack4 min
US life expectancy sees ‘massive’ decline, especially in Black and brown communities8 min
Why Americans are so divided over teaching critical race theory9 min
A Black, queer poet’s Brief But Spectacular take on embracing yourself3 min
