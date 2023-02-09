Rescue operations continue in Turkey, Syria as hope of finding earthquake survivors fades

Jane Ferguson:

Antakya was one of the hardest-hit areas in Turkey when the quake struck. But it was also one of the last to get any outside help.

Help has finally arrived here in the very south of Turkey. But it's really just today that you saw rescue crews like this and equipment like this making its way in here. Much of this city has had to cope by itself for several days.

The Turkish government has worked to clamp down on criticism here of its response to the crisis. People complain off-camera that they were left to fend for themselves for too long. In nearby Iskenderun, a fire that broke out among shipping containers at the port continues to rage, as rescue teams search among what's left of the city.

President Erdogan visited the city of Gaziantep today, close to the quake's epicenter. He joined survivors now living in a tent city to pray for the dead. Erdogan's reelection in May could very well hinge on his response to this disaster. Today, he assured displaced families that help is on the way.