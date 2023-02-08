Earthquake death toll hits 12,000 in Turkey and Syria as time to find survivors runs out

Jane Ferguson:

The combing through the dust and debris of apartment blocks continues in Turkey. There were over 90 people inside this one when it collapsed in the early hours of Monday morning. So far, only two gravely wounded survivors have been found, locals tell us.

Periodically, the rescue workers stop what they're doing, machinery is turned off, and everyone falls quiet and listens for the sound of survivors under their feet. What appears as though a silent tribute to the dead is actually still hope for the living.

But desperate relatives waiting on the pavement nearby know that hope is fading.