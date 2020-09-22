Research shows coronavirus spreads primarily through air. Here’s how to reduce risk

William Brangham:

For more on what we are learning about just how this novel coronavirus gets into our bodies, I'm joined now by Dr. Linsey Marr. She's a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech, and her expertise is in the airborne transmission of viruses.

Linsey Marr, very nice to have you on the "NewsHour."

Could you help us initially with this a distinction over terminology? People have been hearing about aerosols vs. droplets. What do those things mean, and why do we really care about them?