Residents face harrowing escape from ‘unprecedented’ western wildfires

Kevin Cameron:

Well, thank you, Judy. It's good to be with you.

Tuesday — actually, Monday evening, about 5:00, we were told, be ready to leave Monday, potentially, at noon; 10:00, we went to bed. At midnight, our phones blew up with emergency, get out now, sheriffs going through the town with their loudspeakers and sirens going.

We got on the road with a caravan about 1:00. There was a little bit of, go east and then, at the last minute, go west. They cleared the road, getting down to about a 50-mile drive to Salem.

About halfway down, the traffic backed up. And the reason why is, there was a fireball right in front of us. I had two vehicles. I was in a truck and one following me.

And you can hear on the video — the person behind me was taking video, and they were just scared to death. They, are we going to burn up? We shouldn't be going this way.

And it was so smoky and so fiery, I was looking down at the center line, just barely seeing. And it was just nothing I have ever experienced before and nothing I would ever want anybody else to experience.