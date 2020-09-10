Why congressional stalemate over pandemic relief won’t end anytime soon

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, Judy, this is really the latest push to get some sort of coronavirus relief to Americans who are badly in need of some sort of help.

This was a GOP effort. It was expected to fail. And it did fail, as expected. It failed along party lines. So, every Democrat in the Senate voted against this bill, along with Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky. He also voted against this.

But all the Republicans voted in line, lockstep with Senator Mitch McConnell. Now, this is seen as somewhat of a success for Mitch McConnell, even though it failed, because, for weeks and months, Senate Republicans in their own caucus couldn't figure out how to get together and back something.

But this was called the skinny GOP plan. And I want to walk you through why it was called skinny, to walk through what the bill — what was in the bill.

You had $650 billion in total spending, but there was only $300 billion in new spending, because the bill would have repurposed roughly $350 billion in previously approved spending. There was also $300 in weekly enhanced unemployment benefits. This would be to replace the $600 that expired in July — on July 31.

There was also money for small businesses, coronavirus testing and schools. But there were no new stimulus checks. And there was no new aid for state and local governments.

And, essentially, what this was what the Republicans putting up and saying, here's what we could do.

But it was vastly different, vastly different, Judy, than what Democrats did and what Democrats want. Even in May, when the House passed their bill, it was more than $3 trillion. So, as you can tell, both sides are very far apart.