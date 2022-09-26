Right-wing victory in Italian election raises concerns across Europe

Judy Woodruff:

As we reported, Italians have chosen their first far right wing government since World War II.

Giorgia Meloni is expected to become the first female prime minister to lead Europe's third largest economy. Her party, Brothers of Italy, draws its roots from Italy's fascist history.

Today, she sounded a moderate tone, but, as Nick Schifrin reports, her recent rhetoric has many in Italy and wider Europe concerned.