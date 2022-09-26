September 26, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour, residents prepare as Hurricane Ian gains strength and barrels toward Cuba and Florida. Italy votes for a party with neo-fascist roots, setting the stage for the country's first far-right government since World War II and its first female prime minister. Plus, NASA tries to knock a space rock off its path, testing a way to defend against asteroids headed toward Earth.

