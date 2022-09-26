Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Monday on the NewsHour, residents prepare as Hurricane Ian gains strength and barrels toward Cuba and Florida. Italy votes for a party with neo-fascist roots, setting the stage for the country's first far-right government since World War II and its first female prime minister. Plus, NASA tries to knock a space rock off its path, testing a way to defend against asteroids headed toward Earth.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Additional Support Provided By: