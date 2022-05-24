Rise in new COVID-19 infections raises questions about U.S. approach to the pandemic

Cases of COVID-19 are moving back up again at a rapid pace, driven by a highly contagious offshoot of the original omicron strain. Meanwhile, parents of young kids are eagerly awaiting approval of Pfizer’s and likely Moderna’s vaccines for kids under 5 years old. Katherine Wu, a writer for The Atlantic who has a Ph.D. in microbiology, joins William Brangham to discuss.

