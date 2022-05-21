White House COVID response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha discusses the growing virus surge

A new COVID wave is accelerating across the U.S. with cases rising in almost every state. New daily cases are up by more than 50 percent from just two weeks ago, while COVID-related hospitalizations rose by 12 percent over the last week. This as the CDC signed off on Pfizer COVID boosters for children ages 5 to 11. White House COVID response director Dr. Ashish Jha joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

