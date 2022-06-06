Rising crime galvanizes San Francisco voters to attempt recall of their district attorney

Lisa Desjardins:

His supporters hoped Chesa Boudin would usher in a reimagining of public safety and criminal justice reform. He promised to stop prosecuting some nonviolent crimes and instead send defendants to classes and job training.

But, three years later, the city's top prosecutor has been tested by a pandemic and a spike in some crimes. Many voters are not happy, and, tomorrow, they will get to judge him and whether to recall him.

To understand this better, I'm joined by politics editor Scott Shafer with KQED in San Francisco.

Scott, there are a lot of layers to what's happening here. But can you help us just understand, how did Mr. Boudin get here, facing possible recall?