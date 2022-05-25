Trump’s endorsements in Georgia primary races yield mixed results

Leave your feedback
In Georgia, Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Gov. Brian Kemp survived primary challenges Tuesday against former President Trump's endorsed candidates. Yet Trump's other primary picks won easily, including Herschel Walker for Senate and controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Stephen Fowler, a political reporter for Georgia Public Broadcasting, joins Judy Woodruff to discuss.
