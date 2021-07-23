Rising number of children have long-haul COVID, especially in Black and Latino communities

Judy Woodruff:

Amid all the other concerns around the spread of the Delta variant, many parents remain concerned about children.

So far, children largely have been spared from severe illness and hospitalization. But the number of adolescent COVID cases is rising. And a growing number of children are showing up in pediatricians' offices and emergency rooms. While rare, that includes debilitating symptoms that can drag on for months.

As special correspondent Sarah Varney reports, black and Latino children have been especially impacted.

This story, part of our ongoing Race Matters series, was produced in collaboration with our partner Kaiser Health News.