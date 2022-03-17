Rising rents squeeze Americans across the country

Roby Chavez:

I'm Roby Chavez in New Orleans, where 50 percent of residents in the city are renters.

During the last six months, the city has experienced the second fastest rent growth in the country, only behind Miami. Since 2000, rents have risen 49 percent, but incomes have dropped by 8 percent. After the economic blows from the pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes in Southeast Louisiana, the latest surge in rental costs is putting the squeeze on people looking for an affordable place to live.

The city says there are already 20,000 families on the wait-list for subsidized public housing and no more applications are being taken because there just isn't enough supply.

After six years, Stephanie Guffey is packing up her home. In the last year, her rent has tripled from $600 to $1,800. The latest increase is forcing her to move out and put all of her belongings in storage. Even after working six days a week, she still can't find an affordable place to live. Her future is uncertain.