Rising virus cases in many states could mean new restrictions

Lisa Desjardins:

Fauci also alluded to some good news on the vaccine front. Researchers reported that the first U.S. tests of one vaccine did, in fact, boost immune systems, a positive sign, but just one of many steps and months of further tests ahead.

Abroad, India has seen confirmed infections explode, with 100,000 new cases in just four days. The country has the third highest global tally.

And, in Australia, the government is imposing tougher penalties for people who violate quarantine. In Queensland State, the penalty for breaking the rules will now be up to six months in jail.

For the "PBS NewsHour," I'm Lisa Desjardins.