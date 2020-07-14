Sanders blames Trump for pandemic’s ‘unprecedented suffering’

Amna Nawaz:

These policy proposals were formed in part by joint task forces created to unify the Democratic Party. They were put together by Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who joins me now.

Senator Sanders, welcome back to the "NewsHour," and thanks for being with us.

I want to ask you about your team's efforts to move the Biden campaign and the Biden team platform a little bit further to the left. As we just mentioned, you did get him to move up that timeline to commit to 100 percent clean electricity. But it's not the Green New Deal.

You did get him to commit to a government-run public health care option. But it's not Medicare for all. So, those were key campaign issues for you.

Do you think these policies are enough for your backers to want to back Biden?