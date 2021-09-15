Rita Dove’s ‘Playlist for the Apocalypse’ is her plea for unity, collective well-being

Jeffrey Brown:

More than 20 years ago, the poet Rita Dove and her husband, Fred Viebahn, took up ballroom dancing. It was originally an escape, a bit of joy after a fire had damaged their Charlottesville, Virginia, home.

Soon, though, it gained new importance, after Dove was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 1997.

Rita Dove, "Playlist For the Apocalypse": I so basically had to regain my balance. I lost feeling in my fingers and my toes.

Luckily, my husband and I do ballroom dancing. And that helped me, because I learned a different way of feeling pressure on the floor. It's trite to say, when life hands you a lemon, you will make lemonade, but that's what I was doing, making a lot of lemonade.