RNC is persuading voters to support Trump, says Ronna McDaniel

Judy Woodruff:

Ronna McDaniel has played a key role planning this week's convention. She is the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

And she joins us now from her party's headquarters in Washington, D.C.

Ronna McDaniel, thank you very much for being here.

So, you're now at the halfway point. How do you feel the takeaway is so far? What do you think people are taking away from this convention?