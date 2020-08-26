RNC is persuading voters to support Trump, says Ronna McDaniel

Ronna McDaniel:
Well, there's always going to be fact-checking. And you can't deny the Trump administration has invested heavily, $6 billion, into the opioid pandemic.
You saw those numbers. The president has tackled this head on, and we're talking about what the administration is doing every day to fight a crisis.
And I think the first lady made a good point last night. And I appreciate you bringing this up. Let's not talk about gossip as much as in our headlines. Let's talk about the opioid crisis. The president has declared it a public health emergency.
We have people from all walks of life continuing to pass away and be afflicted by this terrible crisis, yet it doesn't give — isn't given the headlines that it deserves.
But we're really pleased. And, again, these are stories told by people in their own words. I don't think you can fact-check somebody who is saying, this is what happened for me, and this is why my life is better because of this policy. That's just the truth.
What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.