Ruling party candidate wins Nigeria’s presidency after disputed vote

Amna Nawaz
Africa’s largest democracy has a newly-elected president. Bola Tinubu, a long-time Nigeria kingmaker, has been declared the winner with over 36% of the vote. The fiercely-contested election wasn't without controversy. Long lines and delays led the opposition to allege fraud and there have been protests and some violence since the election. Amna Nawaz discussed the results with Ebenezer Obadare.
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
