Russia claims control of Lysychansk, a pivotal city in eastern Ukraine

Lisa Desjardins:

But Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy meeting with the Australian Prime Minister in Kyiv insisted the fierce fight for Lysychansk is not over yet. The city of about 100,000 people is the last major Ukrainian stronghold in the Luhansk province. Its neighbor Severodonetsk, another critical city was taken by Russia a week ago.

If Lysychansk is seized it will bring Moscow one large step closer to its goal of capturing all of Ukraine's Donbas region.

More than 100 miles northwest residents of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city are cleaning up after a 4am rocket barrage that damaged homes and a school. One family credited a pet with their safety,