February 15, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, criticism over lax construction standards grows louder as Turkey and Syria continue the long recovery from the devastating earthquake. Michigan Democrats push for more gun control laws in the wake of the latest mass shooting on a university campus. Plus, Western nations look for ways to provide Ukraine ammunition while Russia ramps up its offensive in the east.

Segments From This Episode

