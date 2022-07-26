Russia ramps up long-range strikes as Ukraine gets precision weapons from the West

Simon Ostrovsky:

A soldier and listed in the unit that had been supported from this base told "NewsHour" the true death toll may have been as high as 50 people and that it was believed that a cleaning woman who worked here supplied Russia with the targeting information for the secret facility.

It's not clear why the Ukrainian authorities suppressed news of this devastating strike, but it highlights the country's desperate need for air defense systems, in addition to the missile systems currently being provided.

Last week, Ukraine's first lady, Olena Zelenska, traveled to Washington to urge the United States to deliver them.

Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine (through translator): I'm asking for something now I would never want to ask. I'm asking for weapons, weapons that would not be used to wage a war on somebody else's land, but to protect one's home and the right to wake up alive in that home.

I'm asking for air defense systems in order for rockets not to be killed — not to kill children in their strollers.