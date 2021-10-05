Russia sees dialogue opportunity with Taliban decades after its own messy Afghanistan exit

Stuart Smith:

Withdrawals from Afghanistan echo throughout history. Before the U.S., it was the Soviets, who left in 1989, 10 years after they'd invaded on Christmas Eve, 1979. Officially, they had been invited by the socialist Afghan government to help fight the mujahideen and set up a 16th republic of the Soviet Union, partly because Soviet officials worried Afghanistan's new leaders would start to forge closer ties with the United States.

After a bloody decade and heavy Soviet losses, troops withdrew. These paintings rendered by those who fought there are on display at Russia's Union of Afghan Veterans.

Here, members work to help fighters of Moscow's old war and pass on what they have learned to young Russians.