Russian advance continues amid indiscriminate shelling of Ukrainian cities

Jane Ferguson:

For Ukrainians, we've seen people still on the move, smaller numbers towards the Polish border crossing every day. We're not seeing the kind of numbers that we've seen over the last two weeks. I was at Lviv train station today where we did see many people coming and going carrying bags, children, their pets, but also many Ukrainians there to really help people. They were providing food, assistance, even psychological support there. But in the east of the country, the violence continues, as well as in the south. The Russian advances in the south have been more marked than in places like the capital, Kyiv and other eastern cities.

But those advances continue, and for civilians living in many of the areas, suburbs of Kyiv, as well as other cities that are coming under attack, they're facing pretty indiscriminate artillery shelling, which is a huge weapon to be using in a city filled with civilians. And so the Russians have advanced. We understand there now Russian soldiers are about 10 miles from the center of Kyiv city, but the advance has been slowed by, of course, the sort of now infamous and famous Ukrainian resistance. But for civilians who are stuck in areas where the shelling is happening, it doesn't matter that there aren't Russians in the street, they're still feeling the brunt of those attacks.