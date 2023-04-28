Russian attacks kill more civilians as Ukraine prepares for a major counteroffensive

Nick Schifrin:

The 37-year-old is former special forces, one of the country's youngest ever generals, but considered one its most influential.

He's survived multiple assassination attempts, and lives in his office. He's in the middle of negotiations to release prisoners from Russia, attends soldiers funerals, and knows much more than he reveals, especially about the upcoming counteroffensive.

When I talk to U.S. officials here, they describe that, even if you can't reseize all of the territory occupied by Russia, they hope that at least you can create some local advantages along the front lines, to a point where you can be in a position where you can threaten Russian supply lines in Crimea and deep in the Donbass.

Does that kind of goal make sense?