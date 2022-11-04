Russian attacks on energy infrastructure leaves Ukraine in dark as winter approaches

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Nick Schifrin
Nick Schifrin
Teresa Cebrian Aranda
Teresa Cebrian Aranda
Leave your feedback
Eight months into the war in Ukraine, Russia is pursuing a new form of escalation: drone and missile attacks on power plants and infrastructure. President Zelenskyy said 40% of the country’s energy system was destroyed by Russian shelling, and accused Russia of "energy terrorism." The attacks and blackouts have left millions in the dark as winter comes. Nick Schifrin reports.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Additional Support Provided By: