Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Friday on the NewsHour, the threat of political violence looms over several races in Michigan as voters prepare to cast their ballots. The U.S. Supreme Court considers the constitutionality of the Indigenous Child Welfare Act as many Native Americans anxiously await the outcome. Plus, David Brooks and Jonathan Capehart weigh in on the many factors that could determine the outcome of the midterms.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Additional Support Provided By: