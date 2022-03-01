UK Ambassador Karen Pierce on the international efforts aimed at deterring Russia

Amna Nawaz:

That's right, Judy.

For more on the international response and the effort to deter Russia, I'm joined by Dame Karen Pierce. She is the United Kingdom's ambassador to the United States.

Ambassador Pierce, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Thank you for joining us.

I'd like to begin by asking for your assessment for the latest on the ground. You have heard my colleague Nick Schifrin reporting there. It seems that Russian advance has stalled. But we have seen those satellite images, that column of tanks and Russian troops approaching Kyiv.

Based on what you have heard, how concerned are you about a major Russian assault ahead?

Karen Pierce, British Ambassador to the United States: I think it's true that the Russians are finding it much harder going than they had ever expected or planned for.

That's partly because of the fantastic, heroic resistance that your correspondents are seeing and showing to us, and it's very moving and it's very inspiring. But I think we do also have to remember the might of the Russian army and the fact that they continue to move on Kharkiv and on Kyiv.

And I think, in coming days, we will probably see an intensification of the fighting from the Russians, and that's obviously very concerning. It's a harder task than they thought, and there are reasons to be encouraged by that. But I think, in the end, the overwhelming military might of the Russian forces will, sadly, lead to a bad result.