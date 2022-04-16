Russian forces regroup in the east, leaving destruction in their path

Ali Rogin
Matt Loffman
Tommy Walters
As more Ukrainians return to their homes, and embassies in the war-torn country reopen, the threat from Russia remains. Ukrainian authorities on Saturday announced more than 900 civilian bodies have been found in the capital region alone. Ali Rogin reports on the devastating toll from the ongoing Russian attacks.
Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Matt Loffman is the PBS NewsHour's Deputy Senior Politics Producer
