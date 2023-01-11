Russian mercenaries claim territory in brutal, violent fight in eastern Ukraine

Nick Schifrin:

And then it's time to go. The shelling gets too close. But Olha stands there. She has nowhere else to go.

And to discuss the significance of the fight for Soledar and Bakhmut, I'm joined by Nataliya Bugayova of the Institute for the Study of War, a think tank in Washington, D.C.

Welcome back to the "NewsHour."

You heard President Zelenskyy right there say that Russia was using Soledar as a piece of propaganda. Is this moment as much about the information war as it is about any gains on the battlefield?

Nataliya Bugayova, Institute for the Study of War: Thanks, Nick.

Yes, absolutely, Russia is trying to score an informational win in Soledar at an enormous cost and for rather limited gain. The informational value of Soledar to Russia is higher than the actual military value.

Let's not forget that we're 10 months into the war, and Russia lost a lot of the territory that it seized originally, and it still cannot control fully even Luhansk and Donetsk regions. So Soledar and Bakhmut are efforts to create perception that Russia can still advance and not just hold territory and retreat.

And Russia is trying to portray it as a major area that Ukraine — that Russia has been seizing. Yevgeny Prigozhin, who's the financier of Wagner Group, is also exaggerating the cultural and economic value of Soledar for his own gain, as he's trying to position himself and Wagner Group as effective combat force.