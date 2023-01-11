Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Wednesday on the NewsHour, airlines scramble to get back on track after an FAA glitch grounds thousands of flights. Russian mercenaries battle for territory in eastern Ukraine as Western nations promise more weapons to aid the country's defense. Plus, the attack on Brazil's government by a far-right mob raises concerns about how extremism in the U.S. has spread abroad.
Support Provided By:
Learn more