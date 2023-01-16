Russian strike kills dozens of civilians as Western nations pledge more aid to Ukraine

Nick Schifrin:

Today, the death toll from a Russian strike in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro rose to 40, with dozens still missing.

It was one of the deadliest single incidents of the war and comes at the beginning of a pivotal week for Western efforts to provide Ukraine heavy weapons, including tanks. Rescue efforts in Dnipro continue, but officials acknowledge that there is little hope of finding anyone alive.

In the residential building that is torn in two, death is still far too easy to find. Today, emergency workers hoped to rescue the injured. So far, they have only needed body bags. Across the street, a makeshift memorial. In a war that has already caused so much destruction and stolen even the most innocent, neighbors wonder why they survived and can only hope their prayers protect the dead.